Milwaukee Health Department to open cooling center at North Division HS

Posted 4:48 pm, July 6, 2020, by , Updated at 04:51PM, July 6, 2020

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) announced on Monday, July 6 that it is opening a cooling center at North Division High School (1011 W. Center Street).

The cooling center will be open Tuesday, July 7 through Friday, July 10 — from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily.

Air conditioning, water, and a meal service will be available. Everyone is asked to enter through the MKE REC entrance adjacent to the tennis courts, social distance, and wear masks.

