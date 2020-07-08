Air quality alert for lakeshore counties until 3 p.m. Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers Mini-Marathon canceled for 2020 amid pandemic

Posted 10:25 am, July 8, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Wednesday, July 8 the cancellation of the 9th annual Brewers Mini-Marathon.

The event, which was set to take place on Aug. 29,  was to include a half-marathon, 10K and 5K race with fundraising proceeds to benefit the MACC Fund.

The team announced all participants currently registered for the Brewers Mini-Marathon events will be automatically transferred to their respective events in 2021. They say “no action is required on your part.”

