Sporkies Fairgoer Edition: Wisconsin State Fair officials want to see 'your best and craziest food ideas'

WEST ALLIS — You’ve been able to eat the Sporkies at the Wisconsin State Fair in the past, but now is your chance to submit your very own creation!

With the Sporkies: Fairgoer Edition, State Fair officials want YOU to submit your best and craziest food ideas — and vendors will be the judge.

The “Celebrity Judging Panel” will include representatives from:

Bank Five Nine, contest sponsor

Poncho Dog, 2019 Sporkies 1st Place Winner with Buffalo Chicken Cheese Curd Tacos

Saz’s, 2016 Sporkies 2nd Place & Fairgoer Fave Winner with Klement’s Racing Sausages On-a-Stick

Slim’s Irish Pub, 2018 Sporkies 2nd Place Winner with French Onion Soup On-a-Stick

Water Street Brewery, 2019 Sporkies 2nd Place & Fairgoer Fave Winner with Deep-Fried Italian Stallion and 2016 1st Place Winner with Deep-Fried Old Fashioned

The first-place winner will be awarded a seat on the 2021 Sporkies judging panel, plus a 2021 State Fair Prize Pack.

All submissions must include a food or beverage name, inspiration or backstory of the item, short description of the item, list of ingredients, how it is prepared and served and at least one full color photo.

The recipient of the Fairgoer Fave award will be selected by vote of the general public through an online voting system. Voting will open on Thursday, Aug.6 and close at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The finalist receiving the highest number of votes will be awarded the Fairgoer Fave award.

The 2020 Wisconsin State Fair was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.