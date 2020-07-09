× Harley-Davidson ‘rewire’ requires cutting 700 positions globally, 500 employees through 2020

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson announced an overhaul of its global operating models on Thursday, July 9 — which includes a “leaner, more nimble organization.” It is part of efforts by the motorcycle maker included in a plan called “The Rewire.”

According to a news release, initial Rewire actions are “expected to result in restructuring costs of approximately $42 million in Q2 2020. The company plans to share a summary of The Rewire, including additional costs and expected savings, when it releases its Q2 results.”

Changes to the company’s operating model under The Rewire include all areas of the business globally, from commercial operations to corporate functions. Changes have also occurred in the company’s leadership, among them, Chief Financial Officer John Olin has left his role, with current VP Treasurer, Darrell Thomas assuming duties as interim CFO until a successor is appointed.

Overall, the streamlined structure requires approximately 700 fewer positions across the company’s global operations with approximately 500 employees expected to exit the organization through 2020.

The key elements of The Rewire:

Enhance core strengths and better balance expansion into new spaces

Prioritize the markets that matter

Reset product launches and product line up for simplicity and maximum impact

Build the Parts & Accessories and General Merchandise businesses to full potential

Adjust and align the organizational structure, cost structure and operating model to reduce complexity and drive efficiency to set Harley-Davidson up for stability and success

The news release says The Rewire will set the foundation for a new 2021-2025 strategic plan which is expected to be shared in Q4.