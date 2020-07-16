SANTA MONICA, CA - JULY 19: Honoree Danica Patrick (L) and NFL player Aaron Rodgers attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
TMZ: Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick break up after 2 years together
LOS ANGELES — TMZ reports that Danica Patrick has unfollowed Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Instagram. And late Thursday afternoon, July 16, TMZ reported Patrick’s rep confirmed with E! News that the two are “no longer together.”
TMZ said the couple has called it quits after two years of dating. This is also after they recently purchased a $28 million mansion in Malibu together.