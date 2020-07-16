× TMZ: Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick break up after 2 years together

LOS ANGELES — TMZ reports that Danica Patrick has unfollowed Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Instagram. And late Thursday afternoon, July 16, TMZ reported Patrick’s rep confirmed with E! News that the two are “no longer together.”

TMZ said the couple has called it quits after two years of dating. This is also after they recently purchased a $28 million mansion in Malibu together.

