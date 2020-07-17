MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 04: Eric Bledsoe #6 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on November 4, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Bucks defeated the Timberwolves 134-106. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
ESPN: Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe tests positive for COVID-19
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe has tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN. He did not travel to Orlando, Florida with the team.
“I am asymptomatic and feeling fine,” Bledsoe told ESPN in a statement. “Once I meet the NBA protocols, I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando.”
Bledsoe on Thursday encouraged people to “mask up and stay safe” on Instagram.