ESPN: Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe tests positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe has tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN. He did not travel to Orlando, Florida with the team.

“I am asymptomatic and feeling fine,” Bledsoe told ESPN in a statement. “Once I meet the NBA protocols, I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando.”

Bledsoe on Thursday encouraged people to “mask up and stay safe” on Instagram.

The Milwaukee Bucks arrived in Orlando on July 9. They will play their first scrimmage on July 23 against the San Antonio Spurs.