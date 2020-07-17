Famous Racing Sausages Run-Walk to be held virtually this year, but you can still pitch in!

MILWAUKEE — The 22nd annual 5K Famous Racing Sausages Run-Walk is being held this weekend. But this year, the race is virtual.

“We have the sausages here to kick us off, and tomorrow morning that will start the virtual race,” said Cecilia Gore, Executive Director of the Brewers Community Foundation.

Typically, the 5K loops around Miller Park with hundreds of participants. This year, those runners and walkers will be venturing all over the city.

“They’ll throw their t-shirt on. They will do their 5K. They’ll upload a picture of themselves and their shirt. They’ll also upload their time and then they’ll go about enjoying their day,” Gore said.

The run-walk supports the Brewers Community Foundation and Fisher House Wisconsin, a place for veterans’ families to stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. The fundraiser is needed now more than ever — during the pandemic.

“There’s definitely been an impact — and with the policies at the hospital with not accepting guests and visitors right now, that’s brought us down a little bit too,” said Angie Christianson, Vice President of Fisher House Wisconsin.

As the sausages get ready for the race, some will miss the camaraderie. But Gore said next year will be bigger and better — and not only for the 5K.

“Next year we will all be in a better place, I hope,” Gore said.

The virtual race kicks off at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 18. Registration is closed. But if you would like to consider a donation, CLICK HERE.