Milwaukee Bucks to stream team’s 3 inter-squad scrimmages

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will broadcast each of the team’s three upcoming inter-squad scrimmages as part of the NBA’s season restart at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

The Bucks’ scrimmages will be streamed live exclusively on the Bucks app and on Bucks.com. The first scrimmage is set for Thursday when they take on the San Antonio Spurs at 2 p.m., with the final two scrimmages slated for Saturday against the Sacramento Kings and Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans. The full three-game inter-squad scrimmage schedule for the Bucks is below.

Thursday, July 23 vs. San Antonio Spurs at 2 p.m.

Saturday, July 25 vs. Sacramento Kings at 11:30 a.m.

Monday, July 27 vs. New Orleans Pelicans t 7 p.m.

Bucks play-by-play announcer Jim Paschke and analyst Zora Stephenson will provide commentary remotely from Fiserv Forum for each scrimmage. Per NBA broadcast rules, the scrimmages will only be available to viewers within FOX Sports Wisconsin’s broadcast area.

Each scrimmage will follow regular NBA rules. However, the first scrimmage will have 10-minute quarters while the second and third scrimmages will have normal 12-minute quarters. All of the 22 teams taking part in the NBA restart in Orlando will play three inter-squad scrimmages from July 22-28 before the 2019-20 regular season resumes on July 30.