Trademark debate brewing between local businesses regarding 414 area code

MILWAUKEE — 414 has become a lot more than just an area code. In recent years it’s become synonymous with Milwaukee hometown pride. But can any one person claim ownership of the numbers? Molly Snyder of OnMilwaukee joins FOX6 WakeUp to break down a trademark debate that’s been brewing between local businesses.
