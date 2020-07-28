× Officials: COVID-19 test site near Sherman and Fairmount reopens after ‘active emergency’

MILWAUKEE — A COVID-19 test site at Custer Stadium near Sherman and Fairmount in Milwaukee reopened Tuesday afternoon after, officials say, it was temporarily shut down as police responded to an “active emergency.”

According to the Milwaukee Health Department, the site — conducted by the Wisconsin National Guard — was shut down around 10:30 a.m. The health department said officials are working with the Milwaukee Police Department to keep everyone safe. Details of the emergency remain under investigation.

The test site’s normal hours of operation are:

Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, CLOSED