“We welcome the opportunity:” Harley execs to meet with President Trump Thursday in Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. — It was confirmed Tuesday, January 31st that President Donald Trump WILL NOT be coming to Milwaukee on Thursday, February 2nd.

On Wednesday, the White House press secretary was asked about the decision to not make the trip to Milwaukee.

“No decision had been made or announced as to what we were doing. We looked at different options, and ultimately the easiest thing to do in accordance with the President’s schedule was to invite them here, to Washington, to talk about some of the stuff we’ve been doing,” Sean Spicer said.

The Milwaukee Business Journal reported Tuesday that according to a Harley-Davidson executive, Harley-Davidson was not comfortable hosting the President amid “planned protests.”

According to the White House, Harley officials will meet with President Trump Thursday in Washington.