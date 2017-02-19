15,000 attend Milwaukee NARI Spring Home Improvement Show: “People are excited about spring”

WEST ALLIS — Spring is right around the corner, and many of us were thinking spring with temperatures in the 50s and even 60s in February! The warm weather had many itching to get started on home improvement projects, and the Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center played host to the 55th annual Milwaukee NARI Spring Home Improvement Show.

There were more than 300 exhibitors, and more than 15,000 people attended the four-day show.

“What has happened over the last few years is we’ve seen people do what they’ve needed to get done. Now they’re doing what they want to get done,” Randy Miller, vice chairman of the Milwaukee NARI Home Improvement Show.

That includes elaborately designed outdoor water features.

“Could be a water garden or a koi pond. Pond-less waterfalls are really popular right now,” Dean Pipito, owner of Aquatica said.

What you dream up, the folks at Aquatica can build. They said the warm weather had people excited for the possibilities.

“Without a doubt, the show attendance has been great, and people are really excited about spring a lot earlier than normal this year,” Pipito said.

Contractors said they’re already filling up their 2017 and 2018 calendars with homeowners anxious to make improvements.

“They realize they’re staying in their home for a longer period of time and they might as well get something done they’re looking forward to for their home, for their life and lifestyle,” Miller said.

Donna Morgenson and Robert Wiegend bought a house a year ago, and have a long “to do” list, but having visited the show, they said they were feeling more confident with their plans.

“Yeah, absolutely, it does. It makes it easier,” they said.

Professionals at the Milwaukee NARI Home Improvement Show said spring is the best time to plan for improvement projects if you’d like to enjoy the finished projects this summer.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Milwaukee/NARI and the annual Home Improvement Show.