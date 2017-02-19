× Milwaukee NARI Spring Home Improvement Show: Ideas for your home, both inside and out

WEST ALLIS — With temperatures in the 50s and even 60s this weekend, many were thinking spring, and with that, contemplating ways to spruce up their home — both inside and out.

Hundreds of exhibitors were on hand at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center for the 55th annual Milwaukee NARI Spring Home Improvement Show!

The show, which took place from Thursday, February 16th through Sunday, February 19th featured more than 300 exhibitors, and presentations from Melinda Myers, “the plant doctor,” members of Milwaukee Blacksmith, Mad Dog & Merrill, “the grilling brothers” and even LeRoy Butler, inventor of the Lambeau Leap!

Tickets were $10 in advance, $12 at the door and $8 for seniors 60 years old and older. Kids ages 17 and under received FREE admission.

It was an opportunity to brainstorm ideas for your home, both inside and out. Visitors were able to take a stroll through summertime in the outdoor living area, featuring a rooftop garden and outdoor kitchen.

Other special attractions included the Schlossmann’s Automotive Group Vehicle Display, the Kohler Bold Experience Tour, and a Kid’s Creative Zone.

Visitors were even able to check out a 220-square-foot tiny home from Utopian Villas.

Hours were as follows:

Thursday, February 16th: Noon – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, February 17th: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 18th: 10:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 19th: 10:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

FOX6’s Julie Collins was out at the show on the final day — Sunday, February 19th checking out all it had to offer:

