“Looks like April!” Bradford Beach the place to be with temps in 70s in FEBRUARY!

MILWAUKEE — We hit 71 degrees in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, February 22nd — and for many, Bradford Beach was the place to be!

According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, we hit the warmest temperature ever recorded in the month of February, and ALL of meteorological winter (December, January & February). Many were thrilled to trade in their hats and scarves for a day at the beach.

“Pretty nice, warm. I like it!” Isabelle Casey said.

At Bradford Beach Wednesday, the sun was shining, the water glistening, and for some, it was a perfect opportunity to take a dip in Lake Michigan — in the middle of winter!

“In my head, it looks like April,” Casey said.

“It’s really nice for the month it is. We’re not used to this,” Michael Rebro said.

“Just the fact there’s not snow on the ground is amazing!” Sam Kiziol said.

People tried to make the most of the unseasonably warm temperatures with the understanding that on Thursday, we’d be back to reality.

“Feels like it should be March or April or something right now,” Rico Minucci said.

At Bayside Garden Center, flowers were blooming in the greenhouses Wednesday!

“This is part of the reality of Mother Nature. They’ll be fine. I don’ think there’s any concern as of yet,” Lisa Neske with Bayside Garden Center said.

Those who were able to enjoy the weather on Wednesday said it was nice while it lasted.

The FOX6 Weather Experts said we’ll see a high in the middle 40s on Thursday (which was the temperature of Lake Michigan on Wednesday) — and SNOW this weekend!

