Former teacher’s aide fired after altercation with student files federal lawsuit against MPS

MILWAUKEE — Jasmine Pennix — the former Bay View High School teacher’s aide charged following an altercation with a student that was caught on camera has filed a federal lawsuit against Milwaukee Public Schools.

The attorney for Jasmine Pennix says he was lured into the fight. Pennix’s attorney claims they have a witness who can prove not only was the fight premeditated by a group of teens, so was the video.

Jasmine Pennix initially faced one count of child abuse, intentionally causing harm — and faced up to six years in prison. But instead, he is now pleading no contest to a misdemeanor charge of battery.

Pennix was fired by Milwaukee Public Schools and is now suing for gender and racial discrimination.

Pennix claims he was “not warned of the violent conditions prior to accepting employment, even through administration of both the school and hiring staff was aware.”

Pennix also claims he was “never provided official training by MPS and was untrained to handle violent, criminal students.”

Video of the incident, which happened on April 20th, went viral. It shows the former teacher’s aide shoving a 14-year-old student to the ground.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Pennix in this case, several boys in a biology class at Bay View H.S. were “ripping on each other.” The complaint indicates the boy who was pushed by Pennix “got into an argument with (Pennix).” Pennix then “became upset and pulled the back of the chair that (the teen) was sitting on, causing (the teen) to fall to the floor.”

The complaint indicates the teen was put in a headlock and a witness heard the teen “tell the defendant to ‘get off me.’” The two separated — and a witness heard the teen state “‘come do something’ and then observed the defendant shove (the teen) into a chair and then observed the defendant push (the teen) to the ground with his hands around (the teen’s) neck.”

FOX6 News has learned the same teen involved, was arrested in connection to an auto dealership theft.

Pennix is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.