× Gov. Walker orders flags at half-staff for Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz

MILWAUKEE — Governor Scott Walker issued the following statement Thursday, March 23rd on the tragic death of Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz and ordered the flags of the United States and State of Wisconsin to half-staff as a mark of respect.

“Tonette and I were deeply saddened to learn that Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz was shot and killed while carrying out his duties in Milwaukee. On behalf of the State of Wisconsin, I am lowering the flags to half-staff as a mark of respect for Mr. Zyszkiewicz. By all accounts, he was a good man and loved by all, and our hearts and prayers go out to his family, all the members of the Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services, and the Milwaukee community during this difficult time.”

64-year-old Zyszkiewicz, a housing inspector with the City of Milwaukee’s Department of Neighborhood Services was gunned down on the job Wednesday near 23rd and Cherry.

Sources close to the investigation tell FOX6 News five suspects are in custody for questioning in connection with Zyszkiewicz’s murder. He may have been the target of a carjacking, sources say. At least two of the suspects were out on bail/bond at the time.

Zyszkiewicz was killed by a suspect who had a long-barreled gun, sources say.

Zyszkiewicz was beloved by all who knew him. His family said he was “a great man, the best man.”