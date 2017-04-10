× Police: Man, woman seriously injured in 2nd double shooting in Milwaukee Monday afternoon

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting — the second to happen within less than two hours on Monday afternoon, April 10th.

This shooting happened near Holton and Locust.

Police said a 19-year-old man and 26-year-old man were shot during circumstances that remain unclear at this time.

Both victims were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

MPD is currently seeking a motive and searching for suspect(s).

The other double shooting happened around 2:00 p.m. near 58th and Hadley.

43.070888 -87.905273