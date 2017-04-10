Police seek suspects after man, woman shot while in vehicle near 58th and Hadley

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking suspects after two people were shot near 58th and Hadley on Monday afternoon, April 10th.

It happened shortly after 2:00 p.m.

Police said a 19-year-old woman and an 17-year-old man, both from Milwaukee, were shot while in a vehicle in that area. That vehicle then struck a parked car.

The man and woman were taken to the hospital, and it is believed they will survive.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

