Ladybug Club debate: Licensing Committee to discuss turning problem nightclub into strip club

MILWAUKEE -- Would turning a problem nightclub into a strip club actually reduce violence? A Milwaukee alderman says it just might. A licensing committee will consider an application by the Ladybug Club to become a gentlemen's club. It's been closed down several times due to violent activity.

The city's licensing committee is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 16th. One of the items on the agenda would allow the Ladybug Club to add exotic dancers.

The Ladybug Club, also known as "618 Live on Water," doesn't have the best reputation in town, according to some -- including Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman.

"There has been gunplay. There has been cruising. There has been shots fired. People have been wounded, "said Bauman.

The club's license has been suspended on several occasions, for as long as 90 days in one case. The club recently applied to amend its entertainment license to allow stripping, which not everyone is against.

"Perhaps changing the entertainment they offer might reduce their negative impact," said Bauman.

Alderman Bauman suggests gentlemen's clubs have tighter security and attract a less raucous crowd.

The LadyBug Club owners also want to remove the 23-plus age restriction, add amusement machines, and chance their hours to open later in the day.

Some aldermen feel there should be a public hearing to discuss this -- but today is simply a committee hearing.