“It’s all leveled:” Gov. Walker tours damage after deadly tornado hit near Chetek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHETEK -- Governor Scott Walker on Wednesday afternoon, May 17th toured the damage after a deadly tornado near Chetek Tuesday. One person was killed, and 25 were hurt, and the damage is significant.

Just north of Chetek, in Barron County, many were busy Wednesday cleaning up, and reflecting on what they experienced Tuesday.

"It sounded like a machine gun," a resident said.

Issued Executive Order #244, declaring a State of Emergency in response to severe weather and flooding pic.twitter.com/JVlPw0suOn — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) May 17, 2017

The National Weather Service says its preliminary damage rating for a tornado that destroyed a trailer park and killed a man in northwestern Wisconsin is a strong EF2.

The enhanced F-scale runs from EF0 to EF5. An EF2 or higher is considered a significant tornado.

The weather service says the twister packed winds of 120 to 130 mph, or even slightly stronger, when it hit the park near Chetek.

The length of its path is still being determined.

"It got louder and louder and you could hear it chugging like a train," a resident said. "It was like a nightmare -- out of a movie."

Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed when the tornado tore through a mobile home park in the area.

Barron County sheriff's officials said 46-year-old Eric Gavin was killed by the tornado that destroyed the Prairie Lake Estates Mobile Home Park near Chetek.

It devastated 50 to 60 trailer homes and injured 25 people, 17 of whom were taken to hospitals.

Storms barreled through a large swath of the central U.S. and tornadoes reportedly touched down in four other states, including Kansas, Nebraska, Texas and Oklahoma, where another man was killed trying to flee to safety.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the devastating tornadoes that hit last night,” Governor Walker said in a statement after touring the damage near Chetek. “I have instructed state agencies and the Wisconsin National Guard to help those affected by the storms as they recover and rebuild. I thank the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin Emergency Management, and all state agencies for their coordinated response to this emergency.”

From the ground and the air, you can see the damage from Tuesday's tornado is significant.

"It's all leveled. All the way to the road," a resident said.

SkyFOX flew above the Prairie Lake Estates mobile home park which took a direct hit. The storm's path continued through a turkey farm and camping resort.

"It was chaos. People everywhere. People bleeding," a resident said.

Joseph Weiland's home is gone.

"It's up there, on top of another house," said Weiland. "All I have is the clothes that I am wearing now. That's it."

While the forest behind Eric White's property was leveled, his home was not.

"Somebody was watching out for us because it went all the way around us, and here we are," said White.

While some got started cleaning up the mess Wednesday, others said they don't know where the pieces are they need to pick up.

Salvation Army and Red Cross officials have been dispatched to help. CLICK HERE to learn more about their efforts, and how you can get involved.