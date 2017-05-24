Police: 2-year-old accidentally shot himself after father left handgun within his reach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating an accidental shooting that occurred Tuesday night, May 23rd on the city's northwest side.

It happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. near 36th and Townsend.

The victim is a 2-year-old child; he is being treated at an area hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

According to police, the child’s father left a handgun in a location that was accessible to the child and the child accidentally shot himself. The father of the child was arrested.

This case will be reviewed by the D.A.’s office in the coming days.