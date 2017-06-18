Kenosha police issue warning after attempted abduction at Buffalo Wild Wings
KENOSHA — Kenosha police are issuing a warning after an attempted abduction Thursday, June 15th at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant.
According to police, it happened between 11:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
Police say the suspects in this case are two Hispanic men, who were operating a full-size pickup truck (unknown make or model).
The suspects could be armed.
Police are advising women to use caution and be aware of their surroundings.
Anyone with information pertaining to this is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department.