Kenosha police issue warning after attempted abduction at Buffalo Wild Wings

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are issuing a warning after an attempted abduction Thursday, June 15th at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant.

According to police, it happened between 11:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Police say the suspects in this case are two Hispanic men, who were operating a full-size pickup truck (unknown make or model).

The suspects could be armed.

Police are advising women to use caution and be aware of their surroundings.