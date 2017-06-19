Police seek suspects after woman driven to Kenosha County, sexually assaulted

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are working with other local law enforcement agencies to investigate a sexual assault that happened on Friday, June 16th, around 2:00 a.m. — and they’re seeking two suspects.

Police say the victim initially encountered two suspects near I-794 in Milwaukee. The suspects drove the victim to Kenosha County, where she was sexually assaulted.

The suspects are described as the following:

Suspect 1 — Hispanic man, believed to be in his 30s, standing approximately 5’6” tall, weighing 160 pounds, with a thin build, and a mole on right side of face just above his lips. He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and blue jeans.

Suspect 2- Hispanic man, with a dark complexion, standing 5’8” tall, with a husky build.

The suspects may be driving a newer, gray, four- door pick-up truck, possibly a Ford F250. The vehicle has a distinctive, white decal on the rear window.

The suspects are believed to have ties to the Chicago area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit at 414-935-7405.