Milwaukee County Board rejects $60 wheel tax, votes to slash spending instead

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors overwhelmingly rejected a $60 wheel tax proposed by County Executive Chris Abele and voted instead to slash spending during its meeting on Monday, November 6th.

The vote was 16-2 in support of a budget amendment offered by Board Chairman Theo Lipscomb. The amendment keeps the current $30 vehicle registration fee that the board enacted last year. It makes across-the-board spending cuts that Abele’s administration has warned will lead to the elimination of popular programs and bus routes.

The board’s decision comes despite two weeks of Abele campaign ads airing on television and radio urging people to call supervisors and oppose the cuts. The ads do not mention Abele’s alternative, doubling the wheel tax.

Voting for a $60 tax “would’ve been political suicide,” said Supervisor Willie Johnson, one of several supervisors to criticizes Abele’s ad campaign before voting for Lipscomb’s amendment.

Earlier Monday morning, the board voted 11-7 against taking up an alternative package of changes offered by the board’s three-person conservative wing: Deanna Alexander, Dan Sebring and Steve Taylor.

The three supervisors’ package would’ve eliminated the Milwaukee County Transit System’s GO Pass, which subsidizes bus rides for disabled residents and people over the age of 65, while increasing funding for the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

The amendment also would’ve required 10 percent of parking spaces at county parks and Milwaukee’s Lakefront to remain free. Abele’s budget — and Lipscomb’s amendment — allows the county to put parking meters in the parks and along the Lakefront.

Alexander criticized board members for not considering her amendment, which she made public on Sunday, and said Lipscomb’s amendment makes cuts without considering which departments deserve reductions.

“It’s almost like Oprah: ‘You get a cut, you get a cut,'” Alexander said during budget debate.

Last week, Abele’s administration detailed the cuts it would make if Lipscomb’s amendment were to pass. Among them: eliminating the sea lion exhibit at the Milwaukee County Zoo, closing the Schulz Aquatic Center in Glendale, reducing the number of indigent burials, and cutting 10 of the county’s bus routes.

Abele’s office had no immediate comment after the board’s vote on Lipscomb’s amendment.