Lewis Hinojosa (7-20-2012)

RACINE -- Tuesday, July 10th marked a tragic anniversary for a Racine family, after their son was shot and killed two years ago. Giovani Tirado's killer has never been found. He was 19 years old.

Giovani Tirado

FOX6 News has profiled this case twice as part of Wisconsin's Most Wanted.

Investigators have followed leads, but so far, no arrests have been made, and there's been no closure for the Tirado family.

On Tuesday, July 10th, 2012, the Tirado family visited Giovani's memorial site, and remembered the shooting inside the "Warning Track" bar two years ago that took Giovani's life.

Lewis Hinojosa

Officials say Lewis Hinojosa fired the gun, but what triggered the shooting isn't entirely clear.

Officials say on the way out of the bar, Hinojosa pistol-whipped Giovani's brother, who says the only reason he's still alive is because Hinojosa ran out of bullets.

Now, two years later, the Tirado family continues to look for closure, while officials seek Giovani's killer.

U.S. Marshals have tracked leads in Kansas, Texas and Mexico.

Officials say Hinojosa goes by the street name "Kamala." He is described as 5'6" tall, weighing about 230 pounds. He has a clown image tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information into this case or Hinojosa's whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals at (414) 297-3707.