Please enable Javascript to watch this video Jim Andersen from GFS Marketplace joins FOX6 WakeUp with fast and easy desserts. Recipe: 1 1/2 GFS Heavy Cream

2 tsp. Corn Starch

2 Tbsp. Cold Water

1/3 cup GFS Sugar

1/3 cup Bourbon Preparation: Wash Hands

Bring cream to simmer

Combine cornstarch and water

Add cream -- stir constantly

Return to simmer -- while stirring

Add sugar and bourbon

Stir until sugar is disolved

Pour sauce evenly over cooked bread pudding

Filed in: Interviews Topics: GFS Marketplace

