Kickoff party for 110th Harley-Davidson anniversary

Harley-Davidson is getting ready to celebrate its 110th anniversary -- and the party will last throughout the Labor Day weekend. Laura Langemo is live from the Harley Museum with details on how you can get involved in all the fun.

