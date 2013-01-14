Jordan Dechambre discusses Golden Globes fashion

Fashion expert, Jordan Dechambre, joins Real Milwaukee to talk about the Golden Globes fashion do's and don'ts.
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
