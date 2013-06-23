Blind softball coach sees success despite challenges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA (WITI) -- For Phil Dimeo, a softball coach, a competitive nature has brought unprecedented success, but challenges on the field of play pale in comparison to the daily difficulties off the diamond.

Dimeo has served 15 years at the helm of the MPS adult co-ed Kelly's Bleachers softball team, and he's won 12 championships. His record is an astonishing 237 wins against just 36 losses.

However, Dimeo has never actually seen any of his teams play any of the games he has coached because Dimeo is completely blind!

