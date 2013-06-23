Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

Blind softball coach sees success despite challenges

WAUWATOSA (WITI) -- For Phil Dimeo, a softball coach, a competitive nature has brought unprecedented success, but challenges on the field of play pale in comparison to the daily difficulties off the diamond.

Dimeo has served 15 years at the helm of the MPS adult co-ed Kelly's Bleachers softball team, and he's won 12 championships. His record is an astonishing 237 wins against just 36 losses.

However, Dimeo has never actually seen any of his teams play any of the games he has coached because Dimeo is completely blind!

