Whether you want to take in a little French flavor, or see a war between humankind and monstrous sea creatures -- there's plenty to do this weekend. Wed and Rahny from KISS FM join FOX6 WakeUp talk about all the must-do weekend activities.
Rahny, Wes discuss must-do weekend activities
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
