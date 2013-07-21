Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

Skydive Midwest hosts free tandem jumps for veterans

Posted 5:50 pm, July 21, 2013, by , Updated at 07:37PM, July 21, 2013
STURTEVANT (WITI) — Skydive Midwest in Sturtevant this weekend hosted “Tandem for the Troops.”

The event allows disabled and adventurous veterans the ability to participate in a free, tandem skydive.

Illinois native Marine Corporal Larry Bailey jumped yesterday. He lost both legs and a hand while serving in Afghanistan.

Bailey said he wanted to jump in part to show other veterans they can do anything if they put their mind to it.

Money raised this weekend will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.

