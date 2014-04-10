Beatrice, dog stolen and found burned, suffers a setback
MILWAUKEE (WITI) — FOX6 News has learned Beatrice, the mixed-breed dog who was stolen and found burned over 90% of her body has been readmitted to the Milwaukee Emergency Center for Animals — where she is in the ICU.
Beatrice was readmitted to the center on Wednesday night, April 9th after she became dehydrated and exhausted.
Beatrice is receiving IV fluids and antibiotics.
We’re told Beatrice’s skin continues to fall off — which may be leading to her dehydration.
Beatrice’s owner tells FOX6 News Beatrice was able to go outside for a potty break on Thursday — which is a good sign.
FOX6 News learned on Thursday a $2,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for what happened to Beatrice.
The reward is being offered by Animal Fairy Charities — which is accepting donations on Beatrice’s behalf.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Milwaukee police confirmed with FOX6 News a 21-year-old man has been arrested for stealing Beatrice.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department tip line at 414-935-7231
If you would like to help with Beatrice’s medical care, you can log onto animalfairycharities.org or contact Animal Fairy Charities at 262-989-0604.
4 comments
Wesley
That poor pup, it must be in so much pain. That pup deserves to get better but when its gone through that much sometimes you gotta make the tough decision. Best of luck through whatever decision is made. There are some seriously sick people out their i gotta say, animal abuse is just one step away from it being the abuse of a human.
Karen Burns
While at home, Beatrice was getting three different pain medicines around the clock. She was kept as warm and comfortable as possible.
However, she appeared to be getting a little tired and dehydrated from all the drainage from the burns, so she was returned to the hospital. She is getting much better and appears to be comfortable.
Holly
Not sure why this poor baby was allowed to home so soon. It is obvious it needs professional veterinary care. No human would be sent home with burns over 90% of the body. Please keep this baby comfortable. So sad.
Karen Burns
It was asurprise that Beatrice was sent home so soon. She was getting care around the clock, frequent outpatient visits, and a couple of overnight stays after her initial hospitalization, but it was decided that she would benefit more from being in the hospital. She has been receiving a lot of pain medication and other therapy to keep her comfortable. She should be coming home again soon.
Comments are closed.