Beatrice, dog stolen and found burned, suffers a setback

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — FOX6 News has learned Beatrice, the mixed-breed dog who was stolen and found burned over 90% of her body has been readmitted to the Milwaukee Emergency Center for Animals — where she is in the ICU.

Beatrice was readmitted to the center on Wednesday night, April 9th after she became dehydrated and exhausted.

Beatrice is receiving IV fluids and antibiotics.

We’re told Beatrice’s skin continues to fall off — which may be leading to her dehydration.

Beatrice’s owner tells FOX6 News Beatrice was able to go outside for a potty break on Thursday — which is a good sign.

FOX6 News learned on Thursday a $2,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for what happened to Beatrice.

The reward is being offered by Animal Fairy Charities — which is accepting donations on Beatrice’s behalf.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Milwaukee police confirmed with FOX6 News a 21-year-old man has been arrested for stealing Beatrice.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department tip line at 414-935-7231

If you would like to help with Beatrice’s medical care, you can log onto animalfairycharities.org or contact Animal Fairy Charities at 262-989-0604.