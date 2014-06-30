× Apparent tornado damaged homes and farm buildings in southern Wisconsin

DODGEVILLE (AP) — An apparent tornado has damaged homes and farm buildings in rural southern Wisconsin.

The storm hit around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Damage stretches from south of Highland to north of Dodgeville.

Iowa County Emergency Management Director Keith Hurlbert says crews are trying to make their way to the hilly, northern half of the county to assess damage. No injuries are reported.

Hurlbert says some brief flash flooding also hit the area.

The National Weather Service says the storm continued into Dane County, causing a 4.3 mile path of wind damage. There are reports of numerous downed trees, roof damage to a barn and a house at a stables and a grain elevator blown down.

Gov. Scott Walker toured storm damage on Monday, June 30th in La Crosse.

“Since summer storms change so rapidly, it is crucial for residents to be prepared and aware of impending weather,” Governor Walker said. “Thank you to all of the emergency responders and local officials who worked diligently to assess damage and help with clean-up. I hope residents around the state take this opportunity to sign up for emergency alerts through Ready Wisconsin – being well-prepared is the best defense when disaster or severe weather strikes.”

Forecasters say more storms could fire up in southern Wisconsin Monday afternoon into the evening.