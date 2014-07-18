Winter storm watch for all of SE Wisconsin from 6 p.m. Monday through 12 a.m. Wednesday
Priest accused of stealing from church makes his first appearance in court

Posted 4:14 pm, July 18, 2014, by , Updated at 04:16PM, July 18, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

James Dokos

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — Father James Dokos was a no-show for his first two scheduled court appearances on theft charges. But he was there for his initial appearance on Friday, July 18th.

Prosecutors say Dokos took more than $100,000 from Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church when he was a priest there. He’s due back in court on July 30th for his preliminary hearing.

If convicted, Dokos faces up to ten years in prison.

Dokos claims his missed his first two appearances due to car problems and an illness.

