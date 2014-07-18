× Priest accused of stealing from church makes his first appearance in court

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — Father James Dokos was a no-show for his first two scheduled court appearances on theft charges. But he was there for his initial appearance on Friday, July 18th.

Prosecutors say Dokos took more than $100,000 from Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church when he was a priest there. He’s due back in court on July 30th for his preliminary hearing.

If convicted, Dokos faces up to ten years in prison.

Dokos claims his missed his first two appearances due to car problems and an illness.

CLICK HERE to read more about Fr. Dokos.