Dispatcher in hot water: Mom says 911 dispatcher wouldn’t send help for baby locked in hot car

TAMPA (WITI) — A Florida mother says a 911 dispatcher wouldn’t immediately send help for her 10-month-old son — locked in a hot car.

WTFS in Tampa Bay reports Shana Dees took her son, Jack with her to run errands. When Dees put the baby in the car and closed the door — she realized the baby had accidentally locked the doors while playing with her keys.

The car was not running, and it was hot outside.

Dees realized her phone and purse were locked in the car.

She was able to use someone else’s phone to call 911.

WFTS reports in the 911 call, Dees can be heard telling the dispatcher: “My infant son is locked in the car in the parking lot. It is so hot outside. I’m really concerned, like I don’t think I have time to call AAA before he would suffer heat exhaustion. Can somebody come out and open the door? I don’t even know if that is something you guys do.”

The dispatcher reportedly said: “They won’t be able to try to gain access [to the] car unless the child is in some kind of distress and, well, by that point they may just smash your windows.”

That’s when Dees says the dispatcher ended the call.

An off-duty officer in the area got involved, called 911, and got a different dispatcher.

In the meantime, a shopper busted open the window and reunited Jack with his mother.

Authorities say the dispatcher should not have handled things the way he did.

The Tampa Police Department has launched an investigation into the dispatcher’s actions.