Bomb Squad called out to West Allis CVS store for suspicious suitcase

WEST ALLIS (WITI) — Milwaukee County’s Bomb Squad was called out to S. 76th and Oklahoma on Thursday evening, September 11th to investigate a suitcase discovered near a CVS store.

Law enforcement officials blocked off the parking lot next to the CVS store, and appeared to be focusing on a blue/gray suitcase.

The suitcase was removed from the scene by law enforcement officials.

West Allis police tell FOX6 News it has been determined that the suitcase wasn’t dangerous.

No one was injured.