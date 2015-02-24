‘Mommy, I’m going to die:’ Mother says her 12-year-old son, who has autism severely beaten at school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, MISSOURI (WITI) -- The parents of a 12-year-old boy with autism say they warned their child's school principal about another boy causing problems for their son a month ago -- but they say nothing was done. Now, they say their son is lucky to be alive after he was severely beaten in the school's cafeteria.

It happened at Libery Middle School in Liberty, Missouri.

Destiny Kitchen tells FOX6's sister station FOX4KC she mailed a certified letter to her son's principal last month. That letter detailed bullying that she says was happening to her older son -- imploring the principal do more to protect her children.

She says nothing happened.

12-year-old Blake Kitchen has Asperger's Syndrome -- a form of autism. Destiny Kitchen says the young boy likes routine, and eats in the same spot every day. When he arrived at school last Thursday, February 19th for breakfast, another boy apparently moved Blake's belongings from his seat. When Blake asked him to move from his spot, Destiny Kitchen says the boy (who had been bullying his older brother) stepped in and started beating Blake until he blacked out.

“It makes me sad and angry to see him have that moment of terror. Is your son going to make it? To listen to him cry and say, ‘Mommy I’m going to die. Please don’t let me die. I’m not ready.’ It could have been avoided," Destiny Kitchen said.

Blake spent four days in the hospital. He had to go back to the hospital after he started to bleed again on Tuesday, February 24th. The boy has a jawline fracture, a fractured skull and damage to his ear that may require surgery, FOX4KC reports.

Destiny Kitchen says her 12-year-old son was attacked by an eighth-grader who weighs more than 200 pounds. That boy has a history of in-school suspensions, Destiny says.

In a written statement, the Liberty School District says the incident involving Blake is being reviewed, and school leaders are cooperating with police in this investigation.