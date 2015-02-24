‘Mommy, I’m going to die:’ Mother says her 12-year-old son, who has autism severely beaten at school

LIBERTY, MISSOURI (WITI) -- The parents of a 12-year-old boy with autism say they warned their child's school principal about another boy causing problems for their son a month ago -- but they say nothing was done. Now, they say their son is lucky to be alive after he was severely beaten in the school's cafeteria.
It happened at Libery Middle School in Liberty, Missouri.
Destiny Kitchen tells FOX6's sister station FOX4KC she mailed a certified letter to her son's principal last month. That letter detailed bullying that she says was happening to her older son -- imploring the principal do more to protect her children.
She says nothing happened.
12-year-old Blake Kitchen has Asperger's Syndrome -- a form of autism. Destiny Kitchen says the young boy likes routine, and eats in the same spot every day. When he arrived at school last Thursday, February 19th for breakfast, another boy apparently moved Blake's belongings from his seat. When Blake asked him to move from his spot, Destiny Kitchen says the boy (who had been bullying his older brother) stepped in and started beating Blake until he blacked out.
“It makes me sad and angry to see him have that moment of terror. Is your son going to make it? To listen to him cry and say, ‘Mommy I’m going to die. Please don’t let me die. I’m not ready.’ It could have been avoided," Destiny Kitchen said.
Blake spent four days in the hospital. He had to go back to the hospital after he started to bleed again on Tuesday, February 24th. The boy has a jawline fracture, a fractured skull and damage to his ear that may require surgery, FOX4KC reports.
Destiny Kitchen says her 12-year-old son was attacked by an eighth-grader who weighs more than 200 pounds. That boy has a history of in-school suspensions, Destiny says.
In a written statement, the Liberty School District says the incident involving Blake is being reviewed, and school leaders are cooperating with police in this investigation.
15 comments
Cheri
This school sounds a lot like North Middle School in Menomonee Falls in the way they ignore bullying. That bully needs to be kicked out of school and locked up where he belongs. It’s sad to see schools like this that do not care. I hope this mother sues the pants off that school as she has every right to.
Linda
You hit that right on Cherl! I couldn’t have said it better myself! Its so sad that this still goes on in our schools
stevana
wow
sad
somebody3
Where the hell was the adult supervision? I agree, this bully should be locked up. And I see a lawsuit in someone’s future.
exlonghauler
I’m ok with the lawsuits but in a case like this the principle who was notified, as well as the cafeteria monitors, should also be facing charges and possible jail time. There is just no excuse for a beating of this magnitude and probable duration to have occurred.
Deb Schumacher
That bully needs jail time!
Lija
Wow, how tragic. What a literally, ignorant principal. Also, the bully must live in a household where parents don’t pay attention to them or spoil them. Just sick to allow this to happen.
tell the truth
I agree with all the comments…so sad
Cathy
If I were this mom, not only would I be suing the school/principal but I would also start a petition on change.org to have a law passed where ALL children who are involved in a physically abusive bullying incident be BAN from ever returning to that school. Let the parents who raise these bullies have to pay extra for education/transportation elsewhere and maybe they will start to teach these cruel, intolerant little beasts some respect and compassion for others. I always look to the parents in these cases…. I am a firm believer in the fact that children LEARN WHAT THEY LIVE.
Julie
SHAME on this school, I went through this with my daughter, who turned out to be a kind and every well rounded WOMEN. This bully we get his just rewards. Hell has a special place for him. And I will pray for his soul.
Deborah
Tell me why, in an article like this, the victim is named, rather than the criminal. This is not just a case of bullying. It is a juvenile criminal and the School”s criminal negligence . Don’t protect them! Expose them!
koryfm
parents of the bully should have some type of accountability as well. my heart aches for the mother having to listen to her child saying “Mommy, am I going to die?”
tressa
Does anyonehave Blake’saddress? My nephews and i would like to send him a card.
Amared
I know first hand about the bullys family. They are the most violent family I have ever met. They are always fighting with one another and yelling and cursing and so venemous and they are so loud all the neighbors hear them every week and cops are always called. They personally scare me. The father is the reason this boy became the monster he became. I think it would be justifiable for the father to be held more accountable for being a role model who teaches anger to his children. The whole family needs help not just this boy.
Charle Ann
Please let me where I can send a donation and get well card. I’m sure there are many people would like to send a card to Blake, to show him how many people love him.
