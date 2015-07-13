Did you know some Guinness World Record holders call Wisconsin home?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The most people inside a single soap bubble, the longest ears on a dog, the largest gatherings of people dressed like penguins. Those are just three of more than 40,000 Guinness World Records. While the owners of all those records truly span the globe, Wisconsin is well represented. This week, Chip and Chris will introduce us to some of our state's record holders, starting with a woman in Waukesha.