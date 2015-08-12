× Rehabilitation project to get underway on US 41/45 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Beginning August 17, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is scheduled to start work on a rehabilitation project on US 41/45.

The project limits extend from the Washington/Waukesha County Line to the US 41/45 split, in Washington County, a distance of roughly six-and-a-half miles.

The project will do concrete base repair and resurfacing throughout the project limits; install a high friction surface treatment, while building up the curve banking from Friedstadt Road to Holy Hill Road; and reconstruct the southbound bridge at the US 41/45 split.

The initial work involves concrete base patching and shoulder widening. With initial work involving lane closures scheduled during off-peak times, minimal traffic impacts are expected. When bridge work begins this fall, greater traffic impacts are anticipated.

Built in 1955, with its last rehabilitation in 1995, the US 41/45 roadway is deteriorated and is in need of repair. This project will lead to an improved and safer riding surface. With poor intersection geometry and outdated traffic signals at the County Q and Lannon Road interchanges, this project will also do minor realignment and widening of the ramps at those locations, while upgrading their traffic signals.

The contractor, Payne & Dolan, is planning on completing the $23 Million project in fall of 2016. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.

More information about the project can be found at http://projects.511wi.gov/41rehab/

In addition to the rehabilitation project beginning next week, the contractor will be doing a mill and overlay of a pavement dip on US 41/45 southbound, between the Maple Road overpass and the newly reconstructed Menomonee River Bridge.

This work, a wrap up of the US 41/45 Menomonee Bridge project, will take place Wednesday evening.

Only existing lane closures from the US 41/45 rehabilitation will be necessary.

The modification is being done to this pavement to ensure a smoother ride until the rehabilitation project finalizes this portion of the roadway next year.