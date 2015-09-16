Fast food employee fired after refusing to serve police officers

LEWISVILLE, Texas — A fast food restaurant employee has been fired after refusing to serve police officers, according to media reports.

Two north Texas officers were working off-duty security at a construction site when they decided to grab something to eat.

Michael Magovern and Cameron Beckham stopped at a Whataburger in Lewisville. The men were in uniform when they entered the restaurant.

Magovern tells FOX 4 before he even got to the counter the man said, “We don’t serve police officers.”

The officers thought the employee was joking. One officer asked the other, “Is he being serious?”

The restaurant employee didn’t say anything else and they never got served. The officers went to another fast-food restaurant down the street to pick up something to eat.

The employee was fired, according to FOX 4.

Whataburger released a statement on Wednesday about the alleged incident:

“We were appalled to hear of an employee refusing service to two officers, as we have proudly served first responders across our system for decades. As soon as we heard of this isolated incident, we began our own internal investigation overnight. The employee that refused service is no longer employed with Whataburger. We’ve also invited the officers back today so we can apologize in person and make this right.”

The officers are meeting with Whataburger corporate officials at noon on Wednesday.

We’re appalled by this incident & the employee is no longer working for us. We’re apologizing to the officers in person to make this right. — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) September 16, 2015

N TX officers describe what happened when they were denied service at a @Whataburger . The company is apologizing. pic.twitter.com/t3y3ytFJZu — Jenny Anchondo (@JennyAFox4) September 16, 2015

