You Decide: John Kasich, Ted Cruz, Heidi Cruz make stops in southeast Wisconsin

WAUWATOSA -- John Kasich's presence in Wauwatosa on Wednesday, March 23rd was a welcome sight to 400 supporters who see him as the only adult remaining in the Republican presidential race. But Kasich's inability to win more than his home state of Ohio has left him a longshot in Wisconsin. Kasich wasn't the only presidential candidate who made a stop in southeastern Wisconsin Wednesday.
Kasich told the crowd that he has "labored in obscurity" on the campaign trail because he has refused to engage in name-calling with rivals Donald Trump and Ted Cruz -- comparing himself to Gov. Scott Walker, who dropped out of the race last fall.
Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson introduced Kasich by calling him the only Republican candidate who can beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in the fall.
"I want a winner. I want somebody that's going to lead this country. I want somebody who's going to take it to the Democrats, and that is John Kasich," said Thompson.
Former Gov. Scott McCallum has also endorsed Kasich and was in the crowd.
Kasich told reporters after the event that he has contacted Walker about a potential endorsement, but "I'm not sure what he's going to do."
Kasich took several questions from audience members, some of whom called Trump a "clown" and a "bozo," and referred to Cruz as "this Cruz."
The Ohio governor criticized his rivals for saying they wanted to patrol Muslim neighborhoods after Tuesday's attacks in Belgium.
"If we tell (Muslims) to drop dead, how do we get them to work with us (fighting international terror)?" Kasich told the audience.
Kasich fought back against the narrative that he was a longshot candidate in Wisconsin, vowing not to drop out of the race before the state's April 5th primary.
Meanwhile, Ted Cruz says he should be the nominee. His wife, Heidi, stopped in Waukesha to open a new campaign office on Wednesday.
"Ted Cruz is the right person to be president of this country. He is ready to be commander in chief on day one," said Heidi Cruz.
Responding to the latest controversy -- Trump threatening to "spill the beans" on her -- Heidi Cruz would not say what that meant.
"You probably know by now that most of the things that Donald Trump says have no basis in reality," Heidi Cruz said. "So we're not worried in the least. We're focused on our campaign."
On Wednesday night, Ted Cruz spoke in Pewaukee at a forum hosted by talk radio host Charlie Sykes.
Cruz said Wisconsin has a megaphone for the country, and all eyes are on the Badger State.
It was Cruz's first campaign event in Wisconsin.
"There are good people in Wisconsin who are fed up with Washington," Cruz said.
It was friendly territory for Cruz.
Many of the 400 audience members shouted their support.
Cruz didn't back away from a controversial position -- calling for extra police patrols of Muslim neighborhoods.
"The president of the United States has a press conference where he lectures people on Islamophobia. Enough is enough. We're going to protect this country," Cruz said.
Cruz said grassroots support, not endorsements will be what wins Wisconsin.
He didn't say whether he has talked with Walker regarding a potential endorsement.
USMC GRUNT 0311, AUTHOR OF SARCASM
I didn’t see one black person in the crowd, hmmmmm.
Jerry Blake
A GIFT FOR HILLARY CLINTON & HER SUPPORTERS,
Why are they making such a fuss over Hillary’s email server while Ohio Governor John Kasich has an entire State of Corruption surrounding him & his public officials? Thousands of Family Homes have been stolen for his Bankster Buds & State Pensions. Documented evidence is available for reporters & Hillary Clinton’s Campaign.
Expose this by Tweeting: “John Kasich’s American Hustle” https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/american-hustle-john-kasichs-ohio-jerry-blake?trk=prof-post
Send this to Hillary & make her day!
Lenny the street sweeper
Nice how Utah and the romney mormon machine railroaded the front runner. Shows there is quite angst and fear in the establishment. A vote for Cruz or Kasich is a vote for Romney again.
Patricia Holder Logan Taylor
Lying Cruz Kasich puppets. Finally a chance to lose establishment corruption. Keep America Safe! Make America Great Again! Vote Trump!
Kathy Wallace
Six of the GOP’s ten brokered conventions have produced a nominee who went on to become president, with
five of them winning the popular vote. By contrast, in the ten elections since 1960 in which the GOP was not Nominating an incumbent, the Republican nominee has won four times. Whatever one may think of the GOP brokering conventions, their track record in producing winning candidates has been slightly better than the modern system of choosing nominees. Kasich is positive and won’t get into the mud with the other candidates and it hasn’t made for exciting press coverage. Drama and fights lead news stories. Check his record and experience! Kasich is gaining support and will take the nomination in Cleveland as well as the general election against Clinton. #kasichcan lead ameriaca!
