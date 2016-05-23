× Search for snake that’s “as long as the width of two lanes of traffic” underway in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY — There is a search underway in Grant County, Wisconsin for a large snake that was spotted on Sunday evening, May 22nd crossing the road.

According to a post on the Grant County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the snake was spotted around 5:30 p.m. — crossing the road on Highway 61, south of Scoops Drive in the Village of Dickeyville.

It was reported to be “as long as the width of both lanes of traffic.”

It was described as grayish/brown, and is believed to be a python.

Sheriff’s officials are asking that folks keep an eye on small children and pets while they are outside, as the search for this snake continues.

Those who may spot the snake are asked to call 911.

Sheriff’s officials say there is a plan in place to capture it, should it be located.