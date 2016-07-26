× Everything coming and going on Netflix in August

Looking to avoid the heat? Netflix has some new additions to keep you inside in the air conditioning.

“No Country for Old Men” is the most noteworthy addition, arriving on Netflix on August 11.

Three Eddie Murphy films will disappear from Netflix in August: “Bowfinger,” “The Nutty Professor” and “Vampire in Brooklyn.” “The Sandlot” is also leaving the streaming service.

Here’s the full list:

Arriving on Netflix

August 1

The American Side (2016)

An Inconvenient Truth (2006)

APEX: The Story of the Hypercar (2016)

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure (2011)

Big Daddy (1999)

Black Widow (1987)

Critical Condition (1987)

Deadfall (2012)

Destination: Team USA (2016)

Funny or Die Presents: Donald Trump’s The Art of the Deal: The Movie ­(Netflix exclusive)

The Family Man (2000) Nic Cage alert!

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

From the Terrace (1960)

Holding the Man (2015) ­ (Netflix Exclusive)

How To Win The US Presidency (2016)

In the Shadow of the Moon (2007)

ISIS: Women Unveiled (2016)

Masha and the Bear, season 2 ­ (Netflix exclusive)

Memoria (2015)

The Naked Prey (1966)

NCIS, season 13

Pay It Forward (2000)

The Real Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

Roseanne Collection: Collection 3

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Sliding Doors (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Teacher’s Pet (1958)

The Verdict (1982)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

What Women Want (2000)

Young@Heart (2007)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

August 3

Beat Bugs, season 1 ­(Netflix original)

August 5

David Cross: Making America Great Again (2016) ­(Netflix original)

Ever After High: Epic Winter ­(Netflix original)

The Little Prince (2016) ­(Netflix original)

Punk’s Dead: SLC Punk 2 (2016)

Slow TV: National Firewood Evening (2016)

Slow TV: National Firewood Morning (2016)

Slow TV: National Firewood Night (2016)

Slow TV: National Knitting Evening (2016)

Slow TV: National Knitting Morning (2016)

Slow TV: National Knitting Night (2016)

Slow TV: Northern Passage (2016)

Slow TV: Northern Railway (2016)

Slow TV: Salmon Fishing (2016)

Slow TV: The Telemark Canal (2016)

Slow TV: Train Ride Bergen to Oslo (2016)

August 6

The Confirmation (2016)

August 9

Real Husbands of Hollywood, season 4

T­Rex (2015)

August 10

St. Vincent (2014)

August 11

Flight of the Butterflies (2012)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

August 12

Ask the StoryBots, season 1 ­(Netflix original)

The Get Down: Part 1 ­(Netflix original)

Project Mc², season 2 ­(Netflix original)

August 13

13 Cameras (2016)

August 15

Louis CK: Live at the Comedy Store (2015)

August 16

Let’s Go to Prison (2006)

Our Last Tango (2015)

August 17

The Curse of Sleeping Beauty (2016)

The Last Heist (2016)

Puffin Rock, season 2 ­(Netflix original)

August 19

Bottersnikes and Gumbles, season 1 ­(Netflix original)

Fearless, season 1 ­(Netflix original)

I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead ­(Netflix original)

August 21

Maz Jobrani: I’m Not a Terrorist, But I’ve Played One On TV (2015)

August 22

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

August 23

Septembers of Shiraz (2015)

August 25

The Road (2009)

August 26

Blue Is the Warmest Color (2013)

Dawn of the Croods, season 2 ­(Netflix original)

Glitter Force, season 2 ­(Netflix original)

Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy: We’ve Been Thinking… ­(Netflix original)

Once Upon a Time, season 5

XOXO (2016) ­(Netflix original)

August 27

Rams (2015)

August 29

The State of Marriage (2015)

August 31

Ku’damm 56, season 1

Leaving Netflix

August 1

Addams Family Values (1993)

The Best Man (1999)

Bowfinger (1999)

The Gabby Douglas Story (2014)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Johnny English (2003)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Replacements (2000)

Roseanne Collection: Collection 2 (1996)

Rugrats Go Wild (2003)

The Sandlot (1993)

Suspect Zero (2004)

Teen Witch (1989)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995) – That’s three Eddie Murphy movies going away

Where the Red Fern Grows (1974)

The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)

August 11

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)

August 14

Clifford the Big Red Dog, seasons 1­-2

Clifford’s Puppy Days, seasons 1­-2

August 15

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Wish Upon a Star (1996)

August 16

Inside Man (2006)

August 20

Harry the Bunny (2009)

August 23

Blitz (2011)

August 27

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

August 30

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)

August 31

Death Note (2006)

Naruto Shippûden the Movie: Bonds (2008)

Naruto Shippuden: The Movie (2007)

Zathura (2005)

