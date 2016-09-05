428 arrested, 5 hospitalized during 3-day “Nocturnal Wonderland” festival in California
DEVORE, California — Hundreds of people were arrested and five were hospitalized over the Labor Day holiday weekend during the “Nocturnal Wonderland” electronic music festival in San Bernardino County, California authorities said Monday, September 5th.
On Sunday, the final day of the three-day festival, authorities made 176 arrests, bringing the total to 428, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Department.
More than 250 people were arrested during the first two days of the Labor Day weekend event, which was held at the San Manuel Amphitheater. Approximately 111 people were arrested Friday, and an additional 141 arrests were made the following night.
Reasons for the arrests included drug and alcohol-related offenses, as well as trespassing, assault and battery, and indecent exposure, authorities said.
Five people were transported to hospitals for various medical reasons, including one attendee who sustained trauma to his face following an assault, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
One deputy also received an injury while arresting someone, and was taken to a hospital for treatment before being released.
An estimated 18,595 people attended the festival’s first night, while 25,762 people went the second night and approximately 22,844 people were in attendance Sunday night.
Authorities searched attendees and checked their identifications as they entered the event.
The premises were patrolled by uniformed and undercover law enforcement officers from the California Highway Patrol, Alcohol Beverage Control, and San Bernardino County Probation and Sheriff’s departments. K-9 units were also deployed.
Insomniac, which put on the event, paid for additional law enforcement officers to patrol the Devore and Rosena Ranch areas, according to authorities.
The Sheriff’s Department received multiple noise complaints during the course of the three-day festival.
Deputies and sound engineers checked the volume and determined in all instances that it did not violate the county’s noise ordinance.
