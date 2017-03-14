× Wisconsin settles with DIRECTV over billing, cancellation issues

MADISON — The Wisconsin Departments of Justice and Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced on Tuesday, March 14th that is has reached a consent judgment with DIRECTV to resolve consumer complaints related to billing violations and inadequate cancellation disclosures. The settlement includes $292,500 in forfeitures and assessments and a $4.25 bill credit to eligible customers.

The judgment requires DIRECTV to make changes in its communications with customers. The company must provide written notice to customers of price increases in television offerings that are subject to an early termination fee. DIRECTV must also note the effective date of the increase and the new price for each offering. In addition, these written notices will address cancellation procedures for customers who wish to end services at the time of a price increase without paying an early termination fee.

The $4.25 bill credit will be given within ninety days of the entry of the consent judgment to each of DIRECTV’s current customers who:

were affected by one or more price increases to their television core programming packages that went into effect from January 2010 to March 7, 2017, and

were subject to an early termination fee at the time of the price increase.

DIRECTV customers who are eligible for the credit will likely see it listed on an upcoming bill as “WI Settlement Credit.”

By entering into this consent judgment, DIRECTV does not admit that it has violated any laws or regulations of the State of Wisconsin.