21-year-old motorcyclist seriously hurt following crash with semi trailer in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A motorcyclist was seriously hurt after officials say he struck the trailer of a semi truck near 38th and Fond du Lac Avenue Thursday, June 29th.

Officials say the crash occurred around 11:35 a.m.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was traveling westbound on Fond du Lac Avenue on his 2005 Honda motorcycle when he struck the trailer of the semi truck. He suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the semi stayed at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.