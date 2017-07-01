Nintendo Summer of Play tour stops at the Summerfest grounds

MILWAUKEE -- When you think of Summerfest -- the first thing that pops into your head -- probably isn't video games! FOX6's Evan Peterson gives the inside look at Nintendo's Summer of Play tent on the festival grounds.
