6 killed in plane crash in northern Wisconsin

Posted 2:57 pm, July 2, 2017, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PHILLIPS — Authorities say six people aboard a Cessna airplane were killed when it crashed in northern Wisconsin.

The Price County Sheriff’s Office says the airplane crashed at 3:21 a.m. Saturday, July 1st near the city of Phillips.

WSAW-TV (http://bit.ly/2sgjhQI) reports that the crash victims were all adults, but no names have been released.

The sheriff’s office says the plane had left from Chicago and was heading to Canada on a fishing trip.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators say there was a discussion between the pilot of the plane and air traffic controllers about “local weather phenomenon.” Soon after, the aircraft dropped off radar.