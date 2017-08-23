Wind chill warning for SE Wisconsin from 6 p.m. Tuesday – noon Thursday
Monitor closings, cancellations & delays in southeast Wisconsin

North side shooting sends 32-year-old man to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Posted 3:05 pm, August 23, 2017, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MILWAUKEE — A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near North 29th and Roosevelt Wednesday afternoon, August 23th.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened shortly after 2:00 p.m.

According to police, the 32-year-old man was shot by a person during circumstances that remain unclear at this time. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to search for a suspect and seek a motive.