North side shooting sends 32-year-old man to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

MILWAUKEE — A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near North 29th and Roosevelt Wednesday afternoon, August 23th.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened shortly after 2:00 p.m.

According to police, the 32-year-old man was shot by a person during circumstances that remain unclear at this time. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to search for a suspect and seek a motive.