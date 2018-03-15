MTV's Total Request Live is getting a face lift, again. And OJ Simpson says his confession was scripted. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
TMZ: OJ Simpson says his confession was scripted
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
TMZ: The controversy continues for R. Kelly
-
Anthony Scaramucci says ‘Big Brother’ brought him down to earth
-
‘To Catch a Predator’ host Chris Hansen arrested
-
TMZ: Are things getting serious between Chris Pratt and his new girlfriend?
-
Paris Hilton says she’s keeping the $2 million engagement ring
-
-
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas kick of pre-wedding festivities
-
Suspicious package addressed to Robert De Niro in Tribeca
-
TMZ: More details on why Cardi B and Offset are calling it quits
-
TMZ: Extras on ‘Joker’ movie locked in subway train
-
TMZ: New details on Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers
-
-
TMZ: Demi Lovato is out of rehab — and the Spice Girls are about to get paid
-
Exit negotiations between NBC News and Megyn Kelly getting heated
-
Restrained in Walmart, suspected shoplifter says man who tackled him should be punished